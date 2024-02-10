Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “USA” Features Patriotic Colorway

The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf is a popular choice for golfers, known for its stylish design and performance on the course. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of its upcoming "USA" colorway. Further, this new edition features a patriotic color scheme, with a combination of red, white, and blue accents. The iconic Air Jordan silhouette is transformed into a golf-ready shoe, perfect for hitting the links in style. Overall, with its durable construction and comfortable fit, the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf is sure to be a hit among golfers of all skill levels.

The "USA" colorway adds a touch of Americana to the classic design, making it a standout choice on the fairway. Stay tuned for more details on the release of these sneakers, as they will be in high demand. Whether you're a golf enthusiast or a sneaker collector, the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf in the "USA" colorway is sure to make a statement on and off the course. Overall, this pair certainly features a cohesive color scheme that is definitely recognizable. Hit the course in style this summer with these athletic sneakers.

"USA" Air Jordan 1 Low Golf

As you probably expected, this pair features a red, white, and blue color scheme. To begin, the pair features a red rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white leather base, with navy blue and red leather overlays. Further, a navy blue Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, Jordan Golf branding can be found on the tongue and the Air Jordan Wings logo can be found on the heels.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “USA” will be released on February 16th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

