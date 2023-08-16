Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Gamma Blue” Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf is always dropping in unique colorways.

Alexander Cole
Overall, the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf has been garnering a bunch of attention as of late. This is definitely a good thing as it means more sneakerheads are getting into golf. Moreover, it can also be argued that more golfers are getting into Air Jordans. Either way, fans are demonstrating that they like these kicks quite a bit. After all, there isn’t anything to dislike here. You are effectively taking an amazing silhouette and adding golf spikes to the bottom. It is truly the best of both worlds.

Throughout the last few years, we have seen a ton of Air Jordan 1 Low Golf colorways. Some of these color schemes have harkened back to the classics. Meanwhile, the other colorways have simply been brand new. This has been a very nice mix, and it has ultimately given consumers an abundance of choices. Now, however, it seems like the choices are getting even better thanks to the “Gamma Blue” colorway, found below.

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf
Image via Nike

Firstly, this model actually has what appears to be a charcoal grey base to it. Secondly, we get a gorgeous shade of blue as the overlays. A black Nike swoosh can be found on the sides and that also has the same blue as an outline. Lastly, we get a white midsole with a blue outsole to finish things off. Overall, this is beautifully done, and we’re sure fans can agree.

More Photos

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this sneaker is going to be coming out in September for $140 USD. However, an official date has not yet been given. Hopefully, that information comes to us soon. Plenty more Jordan 1 Low Golf colorways are certainly on the way. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.