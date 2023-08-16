Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Gamma Blue” Revealed

Overall, the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf has been garnering a bunch of attention as of late. This is definitely a good thing as it means more sneakerheads are getting into golf. Moreover, it can also be argued that more golfers are getting into Air Jordans. Either way, fans are demonstrating that they like these kicks quite a bit. After all, there isn’t anything to dislike here. You are effectively taking an amazing silhouette and adding golf spikes to the bottom. It is truly the best of both worlds.

Throughout the last few years, we have seen a ton of Air Jordan 1 Low Golf colorways. Some of these color schemes have harkened back to the classics. Meanwhile, the other colorways have simply been brand new. This has been a very nice mix, and it has ultimately given consumers an abundance of choices. Now, however, it seems like the choices are getting even better thanks to the “Gamma Blue” colorway, found below.

“Gamma Blue” Air Jordan 1 Low Golf

Firstly, this model actually has what appears to be a charcoal grey base to it. Secondly, we get a gorgeous shade of blue as the overlays. A black Nike swoosh can be found on the sides and that also has the same blue as an outline. Lastly, we get a white midsole with a blue outsole to finish things off. Overall, this is beautifully done, and we’re sure fans can agree.

More Photos

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this sneaker is going to be coming out in September for $140 USD. However, an official date has not yet been given. Hopefully, that information comes to us soon. Plenty more Jordan 1 Low Golf colorways are certainly on the way. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

