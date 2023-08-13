Air Jordan 5 “Lucky Green” Exclusive Photos

The Air Jordan 5 is nothing short of a legendary sneaker. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, this iconic silhouette showcases the perfect fusion of style and performance. The Jordan 5 features several unique elements that set it apart, including the distinctive fighter plane-inspired design aspect. Throughout the years, the Air Jordan 5 has seen many different colorways and collaborations, becoming a sneaker for artistic expression and history. This pair, dressed head to toe in a burgundy colorway, is sleek and elegant and will be a fan favorite when it drops.

Recently, we have seen the Air Jordan 5 teased in an A Ma Maniere collaboration. We have also seen the Jordan 5 rumored to be a collaboration with renowned producer, DJ, and media personality, DJ Khaled. Now sneakerheads can rejoice as the Air Jordan 5 is making a return in a “Lucky Green” colorway releasing early next year. This colorway is definitely going to be a hit and it is the perfect color combination for the always-hyped Air Jordan 5.

“Lucky Green” Air Jordan 5

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for providing the images on this pair. The sneakers feature an icy blue translucent sole with a green midsole with black accents. The uppers are constructed from a white leather base with a white mesh panel. The tongue is black and has a green Jumpman logo on it. The heel also features a Jumpman logo, probably in green although we can’t see from the photos. A green and black “23” is on the sides and the sneakers have a green lace lock.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Lucky Green” is releasing on February 28th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

