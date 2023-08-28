Air Jordan 5 “Olive” On-Foot Photos

The Air Jordan 5 is nothing short of a legendary sneaker. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, this iconic silhouette showcases the perfect fusion of style and performance. The Jordan 5 features several unique elements that set it apart, including the distinctive fighter plane-inspired design aspect. Throughout the years, the Air Jordan 5 has seen numerous colorways and collaborations, becoming a canvas for artistic expression and storytelling. Originally released in 2006, the Jordan 5 “Olive” is finally returning to fans in 2024.

Recently, we have seen the Air Jordan 5 teased in an A Ma Maniere collaboration. We have also seen the Jordan 5 rumored to be a collaboration with renowned producer, DJ, and media personality, DJ Khaled. Now sneakerheads can rejoice as the Air Jordan 5 is making a return in a sleek, rich “Olive” colorway released early next year. This colorway is definitely going to be a hit and it is the perfect combination for the sturdy Air Jordan 5. The new colorways of the AJ5 prove to sneakerheads that the sneaker hasn’t lost its spark.

“Olive” Air Jordan 5

The Jordan 5 “Olive” comes in a colorway as described. Olive green covers the majority of the sneaker. The iconic icy sole of the Jordan 5 is present, revealing an orange Jumpman. The midsole is olive green with orange fighter jet-inspired detailing. The rest of the upper is made of different shades of green/brown and the mesh panel is a lighter shade of green. Also, there is orange detailing on the tongue and lining of the sneaker. Finally, an orange Jumpman can also be found on the heel completing the sneakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Olive” will be released on March 9th, 2024. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $210 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

