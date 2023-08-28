Air Jordan 12 PE Cleat “UNC” Officially Unveiled

Jordan Brand is sending out the Air Jordan 12 PE Cleat in a “UNC” colorway to the UNC football team. The cleats will not be available to the public, but PE sneakers have resold for unimaginable amounts in the past. The Oregon Ducks’ PE sneakers resell for thousands of dollars, for example. These cleats will be sent out to the players on the team, with maybe a few extra pairs. Other than that, the general public will be out of luck and will have to watch the cleats in action.

The UNC colorway from Jordan Brand is known for its light blue and white combo. It draws inspiration from the colors of the University of North Carolina. This color scheme has become iconic in the sneaker world, appreciated by fans of both basketball and street style. The UNC colorway from Jordan Brand features a light blue and white combination, paying homage to the University of North Carolina’s signature colors. These shades hold special significance as they reflect the alma mater of basketball legend Michael Jordan. The iconic color scheme has garnered a dedicated following, celebrating both Jordan’s legacy and a stylish look.

“UNC” Air Jordan 12 PE Cleat

Image via Nike

The cleats feature, as you would expect, white and blue studs to maintain traction on the field. The cleats take after the Air Jordan 12, and feature the same uppers as the silhouette. The uppers are constructed using white and blue leather, with a dark blue detail showcased in the middle. You can spot Jordan branding and UNC Tar Heel branding on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 PE Cleat “UNC” was designed for the North Carolina Tar Heels game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on September 2. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

