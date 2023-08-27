Jordan Luka 2 TB “Red/White” Officially Revealed

The Jordan Luka 2 TB stands as Luka Doncic’s signature basketball sneaker, tailored for peak performance. Designed with a high-top structure, it ensures ankle support essential for intense on-court action. The shoe proudly displays Jordan’s distinctive branding elements. Initially crafted for basketball, it offers cushioning to ensure comfort during basketball games. The sneaker’s construction mirrors Jordan’s unwavering commitment to quality and function, catering to athletes’ demands. The sneakers are going to be released in a “Red/White” colorway.

While it might not be as universally known as other Jordan models, the Luka 2 TB holds its unique significance due to its fusion of style and performance, reflecting Luka Doncic’s persona. It’s a reminder that even amidst bold designs, there’s room for a sneaker that seamlessly blends performance and trendiness. Whether you’re battling on the court or seeking trendsetting footwear, the Jordan Luka 2 TB effortlessly combines both aspects, establishing itself as a sought-after choice for those pursuing both comfort and style.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Brogue” Release Details

“Red/White” Jordan Luka 2 TB

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an icy blue, semi-translucent rubber sole with a clean white midsole. White mesh constructs the base of the uppers and red leather overlays are prominent. Also, the midsole features a red Jumpman logo, and the red tongue proudly displays a white Luka Doncic logo. In essence, the sneaker is crafted with performance as its core focus. Luka Doncic plays an explosive game of basketball, and this pair needs to hold up for 60 minutes. Dressed in a cohesive white and red colorway, this pair is the perfect pair for the court.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Luka 2 TB “Red/White” will be released at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 ’07 PRM “Midnight Navy/Ale Brown” Photos

[Via]