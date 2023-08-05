Jordan Luka 2 “White/Black” Officially Revealed

The Jordan Luka 2 is a basketball shoe named after Luka Doncic, a prominent NBA player known for his skills and influence. Luka Doncic is a rising star in the NBA, gaining recognition for his impressive performances and achievements on the court. Being one of the league’s top players, he has significantly impacted the game and earned praise for his exceptional basketball IQ and versatility. Nike collaborated with Luka Doncic to create the Jordan Luka 2, a shoe designed for performance and style on the basketball court. The sneakers feature specific elements that reflect Luka’s playing style and personality.

With its comfortable fit and responsive cushioning, the Jordan Luka 2 appeals to both athletes and basketball enthusiasts. Luka Doncic’s influence on the NBA and his contributions to the sport have solidified his status as a young basketball prodigy and a future superstar. The Jordan Luka 2 pays tribute to his impact on the game and represents his legacy in the world of basketball. As part of the Jordan Brand, the Jordan Luka 2 continues to carry on the tradition of excellence and remains a popular choice for those seeking a blend of performance and fashion on the court.

“White Black” Jordan Luka 2

The sneakers feature a blue icy translucent sole and a clean white midsole, which features a black Jumpman logo. The uppers are constructed from a white mesh with black overlays, but breathability is a priority. The sneakers feature black laces and a black sock liner, with a white Luka Doncic logo on the tongue. The heel features “Non Desistas” and “Non Exieris” which means “Never Give Up, Never Surrender” which is Luka Doncic’s motivational quote.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Luka 2 “White/Black” is releasing at some point during the Fall of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

