Jordan Luka 2 “Matador” Officially Revealed

This Jordan Luka 2 is definitely a cop.

BYBen Atkinson
The designers crafted the Jordan Luka 2 as a stylish basketball shoe optimized for top-notch performance on the court. Inspired by the talented NBA player Luka Doncic, this shoe offers excellent support and traction. It’s sleek design and comfortable fit make it a popular choice among basketball players and fans alike. With the iconic Jumpman logo, the Jordan Luka 2 is a symbol of both style and athleticism.

Luka Doncic, a rising NBA star, has made a significant impact on basketball and sneaker culture. His remarkable skills and versatility on the court have earned him admiration worldwide. As one of the league’s youngest superstars, he has inspired a new generation of players. Luka’s signature sneakers, like the Jordan Luka 2, have gained immense popularity, showcasing his influence on sneaker enthusiasts. His talent, sportsmanship, and passion for the game continue to leave a lasting mark on the basketball world.

“Matador” Jordan Luka 2

Jordan Luka 2
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a translucent green outsole and a teal midsole. Gold speckles are features white places around the toebox and midsole. Also, a gold Jumpman can be found on the midsole. The sneakers feature a mesh upper with overlays, and everything is a similar shade of green. Luka Doncic’s logo is found on the tongue, in gold. This colorway is paying homage to Luka Doncic’s time at Real Madrid when he played basketball for the Spanish club. Smaller details can be found on the heel in gold again. Overall, these sneakers are built for performance but also wear a clean and historic colorway.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Jordan Luka 2 “Matador” is releasing on August 3rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Matador
Image via Nike
Jordan Luka 2
Image via Nike

