Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low Set For 2024

Kobe Bryant is easily one of the biggest legends in the entire game of basketball. Overall, he won five NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he remains beloved by fans. Unfortunately, he passed away back in 2020, and it came as a huge shock to the NBA community. That said, his peers have done everything they could to pay homage to him. To this day, many are still singing his praises for the influence he had on the game of basketball.

Additionally, Kobe Bryant had an interesting legacy when it came to basketball shoes. He got to work with the likes of Adidas and Nike during his time with the league. Recently, Nike had to give up the Kobe contract although they eventually got it back. This has led to a string of great releases, and it appears as though something special is going to be coming out in 2024. According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, that would be a Nike Air Force 1 Low.

ORLANDO, FL – JUNE 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after defeating the Orlando Magic 99-86 in Game Five of the 2009 NBA Finals on June 14, 2009 at Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It is being said that this new option will be available in a range of sizes. Moreover, it will likely bear the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers. From purple to gold to white, this shoe will pay homage to Kobe’s former team. Overall, this should come as a great surprise to fans, and we’re sure many of you will enjoy these.

Unfortunately, a release date has not been made available. That said, this is a shoe that is expected to drop in the Summer of 2024. Let us know what you think of the upcoming Kobe Bryant Nike Air Force 1 Low, below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the basketball world.

