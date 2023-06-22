The Reebok Answer IV is an iconic basketball shoe that made its debut in 2001. Designed specifically for NBA superstar Allen Iverson, it quickly gained popularity for its unique style and performance features. The shoe showcases a sleek and streamlined design with a durable leather upper and a DMX cushioning system for enhanced comfort and responsiveness on the court. With its signature zip-up lace cover, the Reebok Answer IV became a symbol of Iverson’s rebellious playing style, solidifying its place as a beloved sneaker in basketball culture.

This sneaker in particular is very interesting. In the 2002-2003 season, Kobe Bryant was testing the sneaker market before he landed on Nike. He even wore the sneakers in-game. There were a very limited number of pairs made, but now it’s coming on the market. This is a sneaker that carries a story and will certainly excite sneakerheads and basketball fans. It’s not often a sneaker this special gets a general release.

This sneaker bears an all-white upper with accents of purple. The outsole of this sneaker is completely purple at the front, and white at the back. The outsole also contains an Allen Iverson emblem. The white leather of the upper is displayed as a unit and there is a leather strap, sealing the zipper. The sneaker is very clean, with a dash of purple to spice things up. The sneaker is built to hold up on the basketball court, and the story to go with it is even more special.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that this sneaker will release on July 14th. Also, it will have a retail price of $170 when it releases. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about this pair down below in the comments. Additionally, stay updated on HNHH for the latest news and events from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands around the world.

