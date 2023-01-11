Allen Iverson discussed his style with GQ Sports for the outlet’s inaugural Style Hall of Fame issue, recalling a time he went jewelry shopping with Diddy and The Notorious B.I.G.

When asked about his personal style, the legendary NBA star explained, “It was built over time. I know it had a lot to do with the dudes that I grew up with. All throughout my life—and it still goes on today—we compete with dressing. Still.”

SHANGHAI, CHINA – NOVEMBER 10: American former basketball player Allen Iverson receives interview during rehearsal for 2018 Double 11 Global Shopping Festival on November 10, 2018 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)

Later in the interview, he recalled getting his first NBA paycheck.

“I remember my teammates [at Georgetown] were telling me, ‘When you get your league money, maybe you gone get some jewelry like Pac got,'” he told the outlet.

He continued: “Pac had the Rolex and all that. Puff was another muhfucka I admired. The swag, how cool he was, the way he is and how big he got. We was using the same jeweler, Manny the Jeweler. I went with him and Big. We in there, getting whatever. But I’m using checks. I just remember Big using goddamn cash. Big-ass knots, know what I mean? He’s standing, he got on jean shorts, and you can see the big-ass muhfuckin’ knots in his goddamn pants. Pac was getting his stuff from Manny’s too. I actually bought the same ring that Pac had bought at Manny’s. And I remember seeing Puff one time after that, and he was like, ‘Whatchu doin’ with all my chains on?’ I’m like, ‘Now I can get in there and get busy like you can.’”

He also mentioned looking up to the members of Wu-Tang Clan.

Iverson played in the league for 14 seasons from 1996-2010. He won the NBA Most Valuable Player award in 2001.

Check out Allen Iverson’s appearance in the GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame issue below. Other athletes showcased by the outlet include Deion Sanders and Derek Jeter.

