Y’all already know what it is. Despite his untimely passing in 1997, The Notorious B.I.G., god rest his soul, remains one of the most iconic figures in hip-hop to this day, and is widely considered to be the greatest to ever to it. Throughout his 5-year career, he Brooklyn representative collaborated with Diddy (of course), Faith Evans (whom he married in 1994 and is the mother of his son C.J.), Junior M.A.F.I.A., Lil’ Kim, 112, The Commission, 2Pac, Method Man, Jay Z, The LOX, R. Kelly, Da Brat, Jermaine Dupri, M.O.P., Organized Konfusion, Grand Puba, R.A. The Rugged Man, Coolio, Buckshot, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Busta Rhymes, Raekwon, Heavy D, Sadat X, Mary J. Blige and more. He was killed by a still-unknown gunman in a drive-by shooting in L.A. on March 9th, 1997, and in 2000, his posthumous double album Life After Death was certified Diamond, an extreme rarity in the rap game. At the end of the day, we’ll always love Big Poppa. May he rest in peace.