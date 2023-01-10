Keith Murray says that he once witness Nas fight off a man who was attempting to steal his jewelry. Speaking with The Art of Dialogue, Murray recalled the wild incident.

Murray explained that he was with his kids and a friend of his in Queens when he spotted somebody jump Nas. He says that he was by Jamaica Avenue when it went down.

“All of a sudden, I make the left and then in the street comes Nas,” he recalled. “He has on the big bracelet that we used to get. Everybody had the bracelets.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK–AUGUST 28: Rapper Keith Murray appears at the Vibe Magazine Fashion Show on August 28, 1996 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Afterward, he mentioned seeing another rapper down the way but didn’t provide a name for the artist.

From there, he continued: “I’m looking in the rear-view mirror as it’s going on. I’m not knowing if the n****s is trying to come get me or go get Nas ’cause n****s is trying to get whatever n****s got. Nas got the bracelet that’s like $4,000 in diamonds and I got a wad of money, and Nas got the wad of money and I got the truck,” he said. “If I hit the n*gga then the cops is gonna come get us because the vehicle is going to be at the scene of the crime. So I can’t save Nas. I got to go; I got the kids. But I’m keeping my cool like, ‘Oooh I got the two two right here, oooh these suckers.’”

Murray’s story about Nas isn’t the only reason he’s made headlines as of late. He also shared several other wild stories during recent interviews.

Check out Keith Murray’s discussion with The Art of Dialogue below.

