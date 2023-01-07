After so many years of history, rappers took it upon themselves to share the genre’s tales with as much vigor and vividness as possible. At least, that seems to be the mission for Keith Murray, who gave an animated account of the time when Suge Knight allegedly slapped Diddy. Moreover, the New York rapper sat down for an interview with The Art of Dialogue where he made such claims. Moreover, it’s not his first claim regarding Bad Boy Records.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 08: Rapper Keith Murray Backstage at the A3C Festival Mainstage on October 8, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

“Yo, I got a story to tell you!” he exclaimed to the interviewer. “One time, we was at Platinum House… Suge was there, I was there, Puffy was there, and we was all partying and chilling and stuff, right? It got late and the night dispersed. Then all of a sudden, outside… I walk up, and then I notice ‘Yo, there’s a f**king dead body right there in front of the Platinum House!’

“Wait, it wasn’t a dead body,” he went on to clarify. “It was a story. But it was Puffy and Suge. Suge was like ‘You, you all right?’ Puffy was there Then all of a sudden I saw Suge…” and Murray exclaimed and made an energetic slap motion, “smack the dogs**t out of Puffy. I’m like ‘Oh, s**t! This is crazy!’

LAS VEGAS – MAY 02: Suge Knight attends TAO Las Vegas Fight After Party at The Venetian Hotel and Casino Resort on May 2, 2009 on May 02, 2009 in Las Vegas (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

“Puffy paused, looked at me like, ‘Yo, that’s what I get for being too nice,'” he concluded.

Furthermore, he had some more details about the incident. According to Murray, one of Suge’s friends had recently died. Despite the slight seriousness of the story, the 48-year-old gave a very expressive and animated account. “[Suge] brought it from left field down south of Georgia on Puffy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Murray recently turned heads on social media for his wild interviews and claims. Recently, he shocked Twitter with tales of his sexual exploits allegedly involving Shawnna and Foxy Brown. Moreover, Shawnna said that he needs help and clapped back at his stories.

Keith Murray might’ve passed Boosie and Tony Yayo with this one interview I am crying 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qE0Y9oN4um — Jorge Libra (@PayUpPay2) January 5, 2023

What do you think of Keith Murray’s tales of Suge Knight, Diddy, and his other crazy confessions? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, come back to HNHH for more hip-hop antics and interview highlights.