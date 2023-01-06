When life gives you lemons, make lemonade, or so they say, and Shawnna is taking that advice. The Rap veteran found herself at the center of strange controversy following remarks by Keith Murray. Her fellow Hip Hop icon sat down for an explosive interview with The Art of Dialogue that went viral for all the wrong reasons. During the conversation, Murray explicitly detailed an alleged sexual encounter with Shawnna many years ago.

Murray even stood up during the interview and demonstrated the purported interaction, and soon, people were storming Shawnna’s social media pages with reactions. She returned with a message for her new followers.

“If y’all here bc of Keith you can gone back home [crying laughing emojis],” she wrote. “I know you leaf heads stick together [100 emoji].” She continued, “Goofy b*tches, I coulda agreed you dumb mf.”

“Y’all believe anything. Get help,” she added in the caption. That didn’t stop strangers from posting inappropriate comments and messages.

However, Shawnna wasn’t quite finished giving Murray a piece of her mind. On Instagram, the DTP hitmaker used her “Gettin’ Some” classic to troll Murray. Several moments from his interview were spliced into Shawnna’s track, and she teased him in the caption.

She wrote: “@liltunechi bout to drop a GETTIN SOME REMIX!!!!!!! To the remix!!!!! Stop playing wit me I’m #Chicago 💯 🫵🏽 Long live RICK JAMES BISH!!!!! @csnappa on the 🎞 she on site wit it!!! 😂😂😂 hit her up!!”

No word on what Murray thinks of the reactions to his interview. Check out his clip, where he shares the story about Shawnna, below.