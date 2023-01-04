Keith Murray Sets Twitter Ablaze With Wild Sex Stories Allegedly Involving Shawwna & Foxy Brown
Keith Murray goes into explicit details about his alleged sexual encounters with the two female rappers.
Keith Murray has the internet talking but not necessarily for the right reasons. The legendary Def Squad member sat down with The Art Of Dialogue where he discussed his alleged sexcapades involving some high-profile women in the hip-hop industry such as Foxy Brown.
In two separate interviews, Murray went into graphic details about alleged sexual encounters he had with Shawwna, an artist once signed to Ludacris, and Foxy Brown. These incredulous stories have made the rounds, undoubtedly leading to plenty of reactions online.
Murray recalled a concert in Los Angeles where he performed alongside Def Squad. However, he said he ended up meeting up with Foxy Brown backstage, who was seeing Kurupt at the time. Though he and Foxy Brown had allegedly formed a bond after crossing paths in Brooklyn, Wendy Williams later spotted the two leaving a hotel together.
“After the show, [Def Squad] rocked hardcore, went into the hotel, and she gave me hardcore head,” he said. “And I ate her p**sy but I never fucked her,” he continued. Afterward, he said the two left the hotel together and Kurupt was walking toward them. Murray said he left because he felt Foxy Brown was trying to create bigger issues between the two rappers in the midst of the East Coast-West Coast beef. He later alleged that DMX later slept with Foxy Brown after the situation.
In another interview, he was into explicit detail about his encounter with Shawwna. Though he provided a bit of context, the majority of his explanation was done through a demonstration of what he allegedly did to her.
The clips have since gone viral, and plenty of folks had things to say. Freddie Gibbs, for example, wondered if Murray ever actually had sex with these women or if he was simply a munch. Mickey Factz wrote, “Keith Murray and Jaguar Wright need a verzuz but with interviews. Cause fam…”
Although this may be true, we haven’t heard any comments from any of the parties mentioned confirming this. Check out some of the best reactions to Keith Murray’s recent press run below.