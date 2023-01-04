Keith Murray has the internet talking but not necessarily for the right reasons. The legendary Def Squad member sat down with The Art Of Dialogue where he discussed his alleged sexcapades involving some high-profile women in the hip-hop industry such as Foxy Brown.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK–AUGUST 28: Rapper Keith Murray appears at the Vibe Magazine Fashion Show on August 28, 1996 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

In two separate interviews, Murray went into graphic details about alleged sexual encounters he had with Shawwna, an artist once signed to Ludacris, and Foxy Brown. These incredulous stories have made the rounds, undoubtedly leading to plenty of reactions online.

Murray recalled a concert in Los Angeles where he performed alongside Def Squad. However, he said he ended up meeting up with Foxy Brown backstage, who was seeing Kurupt at the time. Though he and Foxy Brown had allegedly formed a bond after crossing paths in Brooklyn, Wendy Williams later spotted the two leaving a hotel together.

“After the show, [Def Squad] rocked hardcore, went into the hotel, and she gave me hardcore head,” he said. “And I ate her p**sy but I never fucked her,” he continued. Afterward, he said the two left the hotel together and Kurupt was walking toward them. Murray said he left because he felt Foxy Brown was trying to create bigger issues between the two rappers in the midst of the East Coast-West Coast beef. He later alleged that DMX later slept with Foxy Brown after the situation.

Damn Keith Murray, you're a cornball for this. pic.twitter.com/Dy4FP0LrDA — E___🤷🏽‍♀️ (@Ed_naaa) December 29, 2022

In another interview, he was into explicit detail about his encounter with Shawwna. Though he provided a bit of context, the majority of his explanation was done through a demonstration of what he allegedly did to her.

Dawg, Keith Murray Back at it again, LOL pic.twitter.com/c1RFfHhWXc — Jimmy 🏁 (@JimmyShoeTron) January 4, 2023

The clips have since gone viral, and plenty of folks had things to say. Freddie Gibbs, for example, wondered if Murray ever actually had sex with these women or if he was simply a munch. Mickey Factz wrote, “Keith Murray and Jaguar Wright need a verzuz but with interviews. Cause fam…”

Although this may be true, we haven’t heard any comments from any of the parties mentioned confirming this. Check out some of the best reactions to Keith Murray’s recent press run below.

So Keith Murray ate all the pussy and ain’t fuck nothin? 😂 — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) January 4, 2023

Keith Murray on Art of Dialogue pic.twitter.com/sOqkoY1y7b — It Takes a Nation of Millions to hold me, Slak🇯🇲 (@Slakonbothsides) January 4, 2023

Nobody:



Not a single soul:



Keith Murray: pic.twitter.com/VMvOwYLG1D — Al Gore Rhythm (@Notufatjesus_) January 4, 2023

Keith Murray and Jaguar Wright need a verzuz but with interviews. Cause fam… — IG: Mickey.Factz (@MickeyFactz) January 4, 2023

Keith Murray is on a run of disturbing interviews…like something really wrong wit dude. https://t.co/xuZTAMjNJF — Anfernee Soprano aka St. Ides Papi (@MNightShalamar) January 4, 2023

Keith Murray. Don't place another microphone in front of this man. Please. — dj tony tone (@mistamonotone) January 4, 2023

This nigga Keith Murray starting to sound like Irv w Ashanti. Nigga still fantasizing bout yesterday's box is not today's box!! 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/pmwXKXXnxF — Rollsum (@Donni101) January 4, 2023