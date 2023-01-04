Shawnna
- MusicFoxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A "Crackhead" & "Dope Fiend"Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker.By Erika Marie
- MusicShawnna Uses Her "Gettin' Some" Hit To Troll Keith MurrayKeith Murray had quite a bit to say about Shawnna and she's not letting him off the hook.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureShawnna Reacts To Keith Murray's Wild Claims: "Get Help"Murray recently sat down for an interview where he demonstrated his alleged sexual encounter with rapper Shawnna.By Erika Marie
- AnticsKeith Murray Sets Twitter Ablaze With Wild Sex Stories Allegedly Involving Shawnna & Foxy BrownKeith Murray goes into explicit details about his alleged sexual encounters with the two female rappers. By Aron A.