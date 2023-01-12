We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.

We previously reported on Shawnna suggesting that Murray was on drugs while also trolling him with her “Gettin’ Some” hit. Now, it’s Foxy Brown’s turn to air her grievances, and she went full scorched earth.

Keith Murray talks about his relationship with Foxy Brown pic.twitter.com/bYBIomd1Kt — T.Vickz (@TVickz) January 10, 2023

Foxy shared a string of posts to her Instagram Story where she criticized her peer. She also included in her posts screenshots from rapper Saigon who tweeted that Murray’s outrageous antics were premeditated. According to Saigon, it was all a show to expose “stupid” people.

The public, nor Foxy, accepted that excuse.

“Boy f*cked up adding my name to that fairytale [crying laughing emojis],” she further wrote. “F*ck a dog first p*ssy [crying emojis].”

Instagram

“Tha guy hat alone should’ve told yall that sh*t was no bueno,” she also added over a screenshot of Murray’s interview. “Now somebody yell dope fiend ass Keith Murray we wanna book him for a walk thru [crying laughing emojis]. (1500 and a bg of Jums [sideways laughing emojis.”

While some pushed back against Murray’s display, others were concerned for his well-being. Check out more of Foxy Brown’s posts below.

Instagram

Instagram