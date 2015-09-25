While serving time in prison, Brian Carenard found rap to be his personal savior. He would practice battling a fellow inmate named Hakim and eventually decided that he wanted to pursue a career in hip-hop. He adopted the name Saigon after reading Wallace Terry’s book on the Vietnam War. After his release in 2000 he began releasing mixtapes in an effort to land a record deal. After some trouble with Atlantic Records, he eventually released his debut album titled The Greatest Story Never Told under Suburban Noize Records.