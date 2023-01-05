The first week of 2023 is coming in full speed ahead, and Keith Murray has his foot on the gas. In a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, the Rap legend shared tales of Hip Hop’s past, but not all involved music. Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Foxy Brown and Shawnna, and it was something that even puzzled viewers.

Murray quickly went viral as people criticized him for bringing up the women decades after these alleged private moments occurred. The stories weren’t lost on Shawnna, who reacted on social media.

Dawg, Keith Murray Back at it again, LOL pic.twitter.com/c1RFfHhWXc — Jimmy 🏁 (@JimmyShoeTron) January 4, 2023

Unsurprisingly, the femcee found that people flooded her social media pages with comments and questions about Murray. Shawnna shared a text image condemning the gossip.

“If y’all here bc of Keith you can gone back home [crying laughing emojis],” she wrote. “I know you leaf heads stick together [100 emoji].” She continued, “Goofy b*tches, I coulda agreed you dumb mf.”

In the caption, she added, “Y’all believe anything. Get help.”

Not only did Murray detail his alleged encounter with Shawnna, but during his interview, he acted out what he claimed occurred. It was a moment that some found entertaining, while others were disgusted.

It is unclear if Foxy reacted publicly to the rapper’s wild stories about her. However, fans haven’t been shy in sharing their hot takes about Murray’s explosive interview.

Check out a few posts from fans below as well as more from Keith Murray’s controversial discussion.

