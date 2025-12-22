Drake has not been shy about his love for UK rap this year and this just backs up why he feels that it's the best country for the genre.

Drake has been accused of being corny, a culture vulture, among other things. But what you can't say is that he's not tapped in. During his recent Stake livestream, he effectively backed up his take by showing off his deep knowledge of the UK's underground scene. In a clip caught by UK Rap Daily, The Boy is setting up his laptops.

During Wireless Festival this summer Drake made the bold proclamation that UK rappers are the best in the world. "No disrespect to America, but nobody in the world can out‑rap London rappers," he said at the time. Many thought the Canadian MC was losing his marbles, while others were not too bothered by the take.

