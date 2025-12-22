During Wireless Festival this summer Drake made the bold proclamation that UK rappers are the best in the world. "No disrespect to America, but nobody in the world can out‑rap London rappers," he said at the time. Many thought the Canadian MC was losing his marbles, while others were not too bothered by the take.
Drake has been accused of being corny, a culture vulture, among other things. But what you can't say is that he's not tapped in. During his recent Stake livestream, he effectively backed up his take by showing off his deep knowledge of the UK's underground scene. In a clip caught by UK Rap Daily, The Boy is setting up his laptops.
While doing so he turns on a song called "me or ma" by Nort West London native cityboymoe. He has been releasing music since the late 2010's but has been blowing up a little bit lately. He's been bust this year, dropping five singles including "me or ma."
Per his Apple Music page, it's cityboymoe's third most popular song. There are rumors that he's got a new album coming soon supposedly titled degenerate, but nothing is confirmed.
When Is Drake Dropping Iceman?
In a wholesome moment, cityboymoe reposted the exact clip above on his Instagram, tagging Drake and thanking him for the shout.
"🥶🧊🥶🧊🥶🧊🥶 s/o @champagnepapi," he said while showing his excitement for ICEMAN. Speaking of Drizzy's impending ninth solo album, we continue to wait on its exact whereabouts.
This stream from this weekend did quell fans' worries a little bit as the superstar affirmed, he's hard at work on it. "I know what you're waiting on, trust me, we cheffin,'" he said.
He also got fans excited by teasing some music from the album. One song that has been circulating today was his snippet of "National Treasure."
It was a song that got leaked by some crypto streamers in September and that put its chances of landing on the LP into question. However, after playing it himself, it sounds like it's going to have a spot on the tracklist.