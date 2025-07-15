The hosts of The Breakfast Club debated Drake's recent hot take on London rappers being better lyricists than their American counterparts on the latest episode of the show. The Toronto rapper made the statement while performing at Wireless Festival in the United Kingdom over the weekend. “No disrespect to America, but nobody in the world can out‑rap London rappers,” Drake said.

"What's crazy about that is London don't even believe that," Charlamagne tha God joked in response to the remark. "You can hear the crowd. He didn't even have to volunteer that lie. Like Drake, you just sold out three days at Wireless Festival. Historic. They said he did different songs every night. They was already eating out the palm of your hand. You didn't have to lie like that. That was just crazy. You already had them on your side."

As for fans on social media, they've been having mixed reactions. "If y’all don’t listen to London rap, you can’t make a judgement. You can have an opinion. I don’t agree, but I also don’t listen to uk rap to see if it’s true or not. Drake has been listening to that shit that I know about since his mixtape days," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote: "Drake went somewhere and pandered to their culture. This isn't new, this isn't controversial, & it's not indicative of anything other than Drake being someone who panders for a reaction."

Drake Wireless Festival

At Wireless Festival, Drake hosted three separate nights, taking a unique approach to each. On night one, he hosted "a celebration of all things R&B" and brought out several legends of the genre. They included Lauryn Hill as well as Bryson Tiller, Givēon, Bobby Valentino, Mario, and his Some Sexy Songs 4 U collaborator, PartyNextDoor.