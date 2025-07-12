Drake weigh-in on the trending topic of UK rappers versus American rappers in a rap battle created by Skepta during day 2 of his headlining performance at Wireless Festival. Among delivering surprise guests, Drizzy took a moment to pay respect to U.K. hip hop as shared his thoughts on the battle.

Speaking to the sold-out crowd, the 6 God proclaimed that the best lyricists in the world come from London. "The best lyricists in the world -- mark my words -- I don't care what nobody says," Drake says as he brought out Skepta to perform. "Nobody can out rap London -- nobody. No disrespect to America. No disrespect to my country. But, nobody can out rap London rappers. This is the best, this is the highest level. This is what I aspire to be."

Drake's statement follows Skepta firing the first shot in the battle at Joyner Lucas with the diss track "Friendly Fire." Joyner Lucas was one of the first American rappers to accept the challenge issued by Skepta on social media. Skepta would compare his career to Lucas in the diss track.

Drake's comments arrive after Skepta mentioned ASAP Rocky in the intital challenge. Rocky is a rival Drake mentioned during his beef with Kendrick Lamar on the diss track "Family Matters." Drizzy and Pretty Lord Flacko's history includes going on tour together, making hit music, and dating the same women.

Drake On UK Rappers Vs. US Rappers

Immediately, the 6 God's comments on UK rap would result in global reactions across social media. Ranging in fans agreeing and disagreeing with the statement.

"Man WHAT," commented a fan right after the clip reached social media, while another wrote, "This is the first time i’ve ever heard this sentence."

Other comments read, "LMAOOOOO I’m from the UK and even I know this is BS. He’s still hurt."