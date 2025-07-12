Drake Addresses UK Rappers Vs US Rappers, Claims Best Lyricists In The World Are From London

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 446 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day One
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs during day one of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
Drake's history with UK hip hop includes signing Skepta to BBK, collaborating with Central Cee and Jorja Smith, and producing Top Boy.

Drake weigh-in on the trending topic of UK rappers versus American rappers in a rap battle created by Skepta during day 2 of his headlining performance at Wireless Festival. Among delivering surprise guests, Drizzy took a moment to pay respect to U.K. hip hop as shared his thoughts on the battle.

Speaking to the sold-out crowd, the 6 God proclaimed that the best lyricists in the world come from London. "The best lyricists in the world -- mark my words -- I don't care what nobody says," Drake says as he brought out Skepta to perform. "Nobody can out rap London -- nobody. No disrespect to America. No disrespect to my country. But, nobody can out rap London rappers. This is the best, this is the highest level. This is what I aspire to be."

Drake's statement follows Skepta firing the first shot in the battle at Joyner Lucas with the diss track "Friendly Fire." Joyner Lucas was one of the first American rappers to accept the challenge issued by Skepta on social media. Skepta would compare his career to Lucas in the diss track.

Drake's comments arrive after Skepta mentioned ASAP Rocky in the intital challenge. Rocky is a rival Drake mentioned during his beef with Kendrick Lamar on the diss track "Family Matters." Drizzy and Pretty Lord Flacko's history includes going on tour together, making hit music, and dating the same women.

MORE: Skepta Fires First In UK Rappers Vs. American Rappers Rap Battle With Joyner Lucas Diss Track, "Friendly Fire"

Drake On UK Rappers Vs. US Rappers

Immediately, the 6 God's comments on UK rap would result in global reactions across social media. Ranging in fans agreeing and disagreeing with the statement.

"Man WHAT," commented a fan right after the clip reached social media, while another wrote, "This is the first time i’ve ever heard this sentence."

Other comments read, "LMAOOOOO I’m from the UK and even I know this is BS. He’s still hurt."

While a fan added: "I’m a Drake fan 100% but this is a krazy take lol."

MORE: Drake Signs To Skepta's BBK

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Burberry Winter 2025 Show - After-Party Music Skepta Fires First In UK Rappers Vs. American Rappers Rap Battle With Joyner Lucas Diss Track, "Friendly Fire" 4.4K
Glastonbury Festival 2025 - Day Four Music Skepta Claims U.K. Rappers Can Beat American Rappers In A Rap Battle, Joyner Lucas Responds 3.5K
Wireless Festival 2025 Music Drake Shows Love To The UK, Brings Out Skepta, Central Cee, & Dave At Wireless Festival Day 2 363
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 68.2K
Comments 2