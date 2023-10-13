skepta
- SongsSkepta Drops Braggadocious Bars On "Gas Me Up (Diligent)"Single number two for "Knife And Fork" is here. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsSkepta ODUMODUBLVCK, Idris Elba, And Tribal Mark Bring A Great Groove To Lead Single "Jangrova"Skepta is back and wow, what a comeback. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSkepta Is Keeping Artwork For "Gas Me Up (Diligent)" Single But Gives Context On Why He Chose ItThe UK grime legend explains the creative process.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSkepta's Single Artwork Has Fans Accusing Him Of Making A Distasteful Holocaust ReferenceAfter Kanye's debacle, Skepta may be in trouble. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSkepta Finally Announces New Album, Lead Single Coming In January"Knife And Fork" is coming in 2024, and the UK spitter will kick off the end of his full-length drought with "Gas Me Up (Diligent)" this month.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Gets Surprising Response From Wiley After He Posts Skepta DissFor those unaware, the two grime artists were previously co-members of the Boy Better Know collective, but had a falling out.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesSkepta Teams Up With 19-Year-Old Producer, Ryder, For "48 Hours" EPRyder went viral on TikTok and now he is working with the UK legend. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsSkepta Pays Homage To UK Legend Amy Winehouse On "Can't Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)"Skepta did Amy Winehouse justice with this tribute. By Zachary Horvath