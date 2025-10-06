Skepta Appears In Court For Drug Driving & Speeding Charges

Skepta is facing some legal trouble, three charges to be exact. They include drug driving, speeding, and failing to supply information to an officer. As for the first of the bunch, Daily Mail reports the 43-year-old hitmaker was allegedly driving his Mercedes-Benz Maybach with tetrahydrocannabinol in his system.
It's a substance found in cannabis. Police allege this incident occurred on May 14, 2024, in High Wycombe, which is in North London.
As for the speeding charge, Skepta was allegedly seven over the speed limit in a 30 MPH zone on Amersham Road in the Buckinghamshire town. That allegedly happened November 20, 2023, while driving another luxury vehicle, his Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Lastly, the failing to supply information to an officer charge stems from that alleged speeding ordeal. He allegedly didn't comply with the Thames Valley Police relating to the driver of the Rolls-Royce.
Skepta Joyner Lucas Beef
Skepta appeared in High Wycombe Magistrates' Court this past Friday, October 3 for all three offenses. However, his time inside the courtroom was short lived. After confirming his name, address and date of birth, the case was adjourned due to "lack of court time."
Reports are a bit conflicting on when the "Skepta's Interlude" rapper will go on trial for this trio of charges. BBC, for example, reports that it won't begin until early 2026, whereas a handful of others say it will happen later this year.
This isn't the only noise that UK legend has had to face though this year. During the summer, he and Joyner Lucas got into a pretty friendly rap battle after the former made a debate-worthy statement. In July, Skepta claimed that rappers from his hometown are better than MCs from the U.S.
Joyner, who hails from Massachusetts, was one of the few to respond, and the two got into a battle that involved several responses. Overall, fans were pretty split on who won.