Skepta Appears In Court For Drug Driving & Speeding Charges

BY Zachary Horvath 249 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Skepta performs during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Skepta was hit with these two charges on separate occasions spanning over two years. His trial won't start until late 2025, early 2026.

Skepta is facing some legal trouble, three charges to be exact. They include drug driving, speeding, and failing to supply information to an officer. As for the first of the bunch, Daily Mail reports the 43-year-old hitmaker was allegedly driving his Mercedes-Benz Maybach with tetrahydrocannabinol in his system.

It's a substance found in cannabis. Police allege this incident occurred on May 14, 2024, in High Wycombe, which is in North London.

As for the speeding charge, Skepta was allegedly seven over the speed limit in a 30 MPH zone on Amersham Road in the Buckinghamshire town. That allegedly happened November 20, 2023, while driving another luxury vehicle, his Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Lastly, the failing to supply information to an officer charge stems from that alleged speeding ordeal. He allegedly didn't comply with the Thames Valley Police relating to the driver of the Rolls-Royce.

Read More: The Lil Baby Dilemma: Declining Reign, Diminished Dominance & The End Of An Era

Skepta Joyner Lucas Beef
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Special guest Skepta performs on stage with Drake during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Skepta appeared in High Wycombe Magistrates' Court this past Friday, October 3 for all three offenses. However, his time inside the courtroom was short lived. After confirming his name, address and date of birth, the case was adjourned due to "lack of court time."

Reports are a bit conflicting on when the "Skepta's Interlude" rapper will go on trial for this trio of charges. BBC, for example, reports that it won't begin until early 2026, whereas a handful of others say it will happen later this year.

This isn't the only noise that UK legend has had to face though this year. During the summer, he and Joyner Lucas got into a pretty friendly rap battle after the former made a debate-worthy statement. In July, Skepta claimed that rappers from his hometown are better than MCs from the U.S.

Joyner, who hails from Massachusetts, was one of the few to respond, and the two got into a battle that involved several responses. Overall, fans were pretty split on who won.

Read More: Air Jordan 18: 8 Facts About MJ’s Last On-Court Shoe

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 76.8K
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two Music Skepta Kicks Off "Round 2" Against Joyner Lucas With A Scathing Response To "Nobody Cares" 11.2K
Wireless Festival 2025 Music Drake Shows Love To The UK, Brings Out Skepta, Central Cee, & Dave At Wireless Festival Day 2 3.3K
News Skepta 14.3K
Comments 0