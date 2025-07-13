Joyner Lucas Reacts To Skepta’s “Friendly Fire” With War-Ready Response

Joyner Lucas appears ready for battle in his latest social media post that includes him listening to Sketpa’s new diss track, “Friendly Fire.” In a tweet on Sunday (July 13), Lucas can been seen listening to the diss track with several grins and shrugs. At the end of the track, Lucas would nod his head, appearing ready to respond.

In a response directed at Sketpa, Joyner says, “Alright, say less my boy.”

Earlier this week, Skepta made a comment, suggesting that UK rappers can beat American rappers in a rap battle. The comments would spark reactions from several American rappers such as Joyner Lucas, ASAP Rocky, and Maiya The Don.

Drake would acknowledge the debate as he brought out Skepta for day 2 of his headlining Wireless Festival performance. The 6 God would claim that the best lyricists in the world come from London. Skepta fired the first shot in the beef with “Friendly Fire.”

Joyner Lucas vs. Skepta

Joyner Lucas comes into the rap battle with an experienced resume. His most high-profile clash came in 2018, when Tory Lanez publicly claimed lyrical superiority. The challenge sparked a rapid-fire exchange of diss tracks—Lucas responded with “Litty Freestyle,” while Lanez fired back with “Litty Again.”

Both artists showcased verbal dexterity and aggressive delivery, drawing widespread attention from fans and critics. Despite the intensity, the battle ended on respectful terms, highlighting a mutual admiration for skill over spectacle.

Another notable feud developed with Logic, stemming from creative friction during their collaboration on the track “ISIS.” Though the single was eventually released, tension from earlier disagreements and pointed interview remarks lingered, signaling unresolved issues beneath the surface. The dispute added another layer to Lucas' growing list of confrontations with peers.

Lucas has also used interviews and freestyles to critique what he sees as the industry’s drift away from lyrical integrity. While never directly attacking major figures like Drake or J. Cole, his commentary often draws a line between himself and artists he considers more commercially driven than substantive.

Collectively, these incidents paint a clear picture of Lucas as a lyricist grounded in tradition. He champions penmanship and accountability in an era increasingly shaped by viral hits and algorithm-driven fame.