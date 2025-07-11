HotNewHipHop Has Officially Brought Back Song And Mixtape Ratings

For years, HotNewHipHop has cultivated a dedicated community of hip-hop fans. From our mixtape and blog era days until now, we have continued to bring you the best that rap has to offer. Throughout the years, we have also provided our community with a platform to express itself. Whether that be through our comments section that feels like its very own forum, or through song and mixtape ratings. What separates us from other platforms, is that we give our readers the opportunity to express themselves.

If you've been with us from the very beginning, then you know that our readers used to be able to rate new songs and mixtapes. Over the last few years, this has not been the case. Due to some technical changes, we were unable to provide that feature to our audience.

However, we are proud to announce this has officially changed. As of today, readers can now go to any song or mixtape post of their choosing, and leave a star-based rating, and a written review. All you need to do is log into your HotNewHipHop website account through Google or other means, and away you go.

The rating you see on the page is an aggregate of everyone else's ratings. If there are two ratings where one is a five-star review, and the other is a one-star review, then the aggregate rating will be three stars. You can see your own review on the page, as well as everyone else's.