HotNewHipHop Has Officially Brought Back Song And Mixtape Ratings

BY Alexander Cole 515 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
hotnewhiphop-new-voting-feature
Graphic Created by HotNewHipHop
HotNewHipHop's rating system was popular with our readers, and today, we are officially bringing back the feature with some robust changes.

For years, HotNewHipHop has cultivated a dedicated community of hip-hop fans. From our mixtape and blog era days until now, we have continued to bring you the best that rap has to offer. Throughout the years, we have also provided our community with a platform to express itself. Whether that be through our comments section that feels like its very own forum, or through song and mixtape ratings. What separates us from other platforms, is that we give our readers the opportunity to express themselves.

If you've been with us from the very beginning, then you know that our readers used to be able to rate new songs and mixtapes. Over the last few years, this has not been the case. Due to some technical changes, we were unable to provide that feature to our audience.

However, we are proud to announce this has officially changed. As of today, readers can now go to any song or mixtape post of their choosing, and leave a star-based rating, and a written review. All you need to do is log into your HotNewHipHop website account through Google or other means, and away you go.

The rating you see on the page is an aggregate of everyone else's ratings. If there are two ratings where one is a five-star review, and the other is a one-star review, then the aggregate rating will be three stars. You can see your own review on the page, as well as everyone else's.

We believe this will help bring that true communal feel back to HotNewHipHop. Having said that, enjoy the music, and be respectful!

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Michael Bezjian News DMX, Mase & The Lox Delivered A Dark Posse Cut On "N***az Done Started Something" 16.2K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.5K
News Authentic 486
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.7K
Comments 1