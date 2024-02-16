new album
- MixtapesCasey Veggies Teams Up With Dylvinci For Some "Nostalgia"The California rapper teams up with a rising producer with tons of talent. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesGlaive Details His Personal Life Vividly On "A Bit Of A Made One"The now 18-year-old is letting his guard down. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicScHoolboy Q Plays Jay-Z His New Album "Blue Lips" Ahead Of Release This WeekTHe TDE MC even sHouted out a specific Hip-Hop Twitter account for making it Happen, building up even more Hype for tHis anticipated LP.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBaby Keem Teases His Upcoming New AlbumThe album doesn't have an official release date yet.By Lavender Alexandria
- MixtapesErick The Architect Curates A Terrific Debut With "I've Never Been Here Before"Erick has contagious energy that leads to wavy vibes with great writing and flows. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesUSHER Adds Two Extra Cuts To "COMING HOME (Expanded Edition)""Naked" and "Believe" are the new additions. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicFrench Montana Ripped To Shreds Online For Dropping 126-Track Version Of "Mac & Cheese 5"The internet had some fun with the tracklist.By Alexander Cole
- MixtapesKid Cudi Goes Back To More Familiar Sounds On "INSANO (NITRO MEGA)"Features on this follow-up include Wiz Khalifa, Chip Tha Ripper, Lil Yachty, Pusha T, and more. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicOffset Teases Cardi B’s New Music, Tells Her To “Drop The Album”Offset says Cardi B's new project "goes crazy."By Cole Blake
- ReviewsYeat "2093" Album ReviewOver the past few years, people have doubted whether Yeat is the future of rap. This industrial, misanthropic, and hard-hitting LP silences all opposition.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesQuadeca Returns With His Ninth Project "SCRAPYARD"The multi-hyphenate from the Los Angeles area is back with a mixture of sounds per usual. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicHeems Teams Up With Lapgan For 1st Solo Album In 9 YearsHeems worked with Open Mike Eagle, Quelle Chris, Your Old Droog, and more artists on the project.By Cole Blake
- SongsQuadeca & Kevin Abstract Craft Grand & Tender Magic On New Single "TEXAS BLUE": StreamTwo incredible hip-hop creatives reached into folk, alternative rock, chamber pop, and more for a sweet, warm hug of a track.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYeat "2093" First Week Sales Projections Will Surprise YouEven though it's still too early to tell how the new album will perform, it looks like initial streams and purchases are promising.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRihanna Working On New Album, ASAP Rocky ConfirmsAre we finally getting a follow up to 2016's "ANTI"?By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez Details Ben Affleck's Sex Life In TMI Fashion In New SongEven Jane Fonda, who appears in the documentary behind J-Lo's new album, reportedly thinks that they're trying a bit too hard.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicScHoolboy Q Shares The Very Literal Artwork For His New Album "Blue Lips"The album is due out at the start of next month. By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsLil Wayne Snaps On New Yeat Track "Lyfestyle"This unexpected team-up goes over better than expected. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicYeat Has Fans Singing His Praises After Dropping Futuristic New Album "2093"Yeat delivered something fresh and exciting.By Alexander Cole