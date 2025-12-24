A Lonely Winter - Album by JasonMartin

JasonMartin has teamed up with Mike & Keys for a new eight-track album that embodies the spirit of the Holiday season.

JasonMartin has decided to bless his fans just in time for Christmas with a new project called A Lonely Winter. This comes on the heels of the recent single "If You Need That." Much of the production here is handled by Mike & Keys. Meanwhile, we get some features from KBoy and Candice Boyd. The production is as solid as ever, while JasonMartin's voice stands out, as always. It's always fun when artists come through with projects around Christmas, and this is no different. Happy Holidays, and check out the new album below.

