A Lonely Winter - Album by JasonMartin

JasonMartin has decided to bless his fans just in time for Christmas with a new project called A Lonely Winter. This comes on the heels of the recent single "If You Need That." Much of the production here is handled by Mike & Keys. Meanwhile, we get some features from KBoy and Candice Boyd. The production is as solid as ever, while JasonMartin's voice stands out, as always. It's always fun when artists come through with projects around Christmas, and this is no different. Happy Holidays, and check out the new album below.
Release Date: December 24, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for A Lonely Winter
- Stop Playin With Me ft. KBoy
- Home Alone With Precious
- Queen Latifah
- Think About Me ft. Candice Boyd
- Santa Or Nah
- OK (RIP)
- Suspect
- If You Need That