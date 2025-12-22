If You Need That - Song by JasonMartin

JasonMartin is dropping "A Lonely Winter" on December 24th, and prior to this release, the artist is here with a new song "If You Need That."

JasonMartin's career in hip-hop continues to elevate, and on Wednesday, he will be blessing fans with a new project called A Lonely Winter. The fans are excited for this album, and on Monday, we got a new single in "If You Need That." This new song contains some gorgeous vocals and piano, while JasonMartin delivers solid flows and songwriting. It is a mix of sounds that work perfectly in tandem with one another, and there is no denying that JasonMartin has it all figured out. We look forward to hearing the entire project in a few days from now.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!