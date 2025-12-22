If You Need That - Song by JasonMartin

JasonMartin's career in hip-hop continues to elevate, and on Wednesday, he will be blessing fans with a new project called A Lonely Winter. The fans are excited for this album, and on Monday, we got a new single in "If You Need That." This new song contains some gorgeous vocals and piano, while JasonMartin delivers solid flows and songwriting. It is a mix of sounds that work perfectly in tandem with one another, and there is no denying that JasonMartin has it all figured out. We look forward to hearing the entire project in a few days from now.
Release Date: December 22, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: A Lonely Winter