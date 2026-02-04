He explained: "Those deals are reflective of the iTunes download market, 70-30. That was the same business as the download market. So they just copied that, which is not a great bit model for that. Why? Because you have not enough money in the streaming service in order for it to really live. So they got to now go out and find different versions of revenue, right? And they pay 70% or whatever it is now, 72%, 70%, 60%. I don't know what the negotiations have been since then. It's structured in a really odd way, because let's say, for example, you're married, you have two kids, and you have a family plan. And, you and your wife play The Clash, The Police, etc, but your kids play Drake and Kendrick Lamar all day. Most of the money from your house goes to Drake and Kendrick Lamar. What you're hearing about is that the artists are like, they used to be able to earn a living like that. But now, unless you're in that top chunk of heavy, heavy, heavy, heavy streaming, the money's not really meaningful."