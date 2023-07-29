sales
- MusicTyler, The Creator Sold More Vinyl Records Than Any Other Rapper In 2023It's the second year in a row he's been the leading rap artist.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicCity Girls Sell 10K Units First Week For "RAW" Amid Claims They Fumbled The Bag#117 on the Billboard 200 this week got clowned online for previously worse projections, though the Miami duo seems unbothered.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCity Girls' "RAW" First Week Sales Projections Are Here, Point To Disappointing DebutThe Miami duo is set to sell less than 10K equivalent copies of their new LP, although it's certainly made a splash in media circles.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsTravis Kelce And Taylor Swift Couples Costumes Already Sold OutDo not worry, they will be back in stock!By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJuicy J Says Rap Sales Are Down 40%, Calls For A Meeting To Address The SituationJuicy J is worried about the decline in hip-hop sales.By Cole Blake
- MusicDoja Cat's "Scarlet" Sales Projections See A Significant IncreaseDoja Cat's new album is performing better than originally expected.By Cole Blake
- MusicDoja Cat's "Scarlet" Headed For Top-10 Debut On Billboard 200Doja Cat's "Scarlet" is off to a hot start on the charts.By Cole Blake
- MusicRod Wave's "Nostalgia" First Week Sales Projections Will Surprise The HatersWith just three features and a lot of heartfelt honesty, the Florida trap-soul crooner might beat out a lot of your favorite artists this year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRuss Questions Burna Boy's U.S. First Week Sales For "I Told Them..."The math ain't mathin' for the rapper, and he hinted that Burna's much bigger and successful than any U.S. sales numbers could indicate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBurna Boy's "I Told Them" First-Week Sales Shock Social Media UsersBurna Boy's new album sold 21K in its first week.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRuss Claims Billboard Is Disqualifying Sales Of His New AlbumHe claims 10k sales have been taken away from him.By Lavender Alexandria
- SneakersFoot Locker Blames Consumers Amid Poor Sales And Plummeting Stock PricesFoot Locker may anger some consumers with this.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTravis Scott Breaks His Own Record For Vinyl SalesAfter breaking the record earlier this month, Scott broke it once again this week.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicCoi Leray Fires Back At Haters Over "COI" Album StreamsCoi Leray isn't worried about the success of her latest album, "COI."By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Scott Hits Huge Milestone With "Utopia"Travis Scott continues to dominate the charts.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersFive Adidas Sneakers To Cop During Their 30 Percent Off SaleThis Adidas sale is going to be huge.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTravis Scott's "UTOPIA" Breaks Vinyl Sales RecordsHe now owns the highest vinyl sales week for a rap album.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTravis Scott's "UTOPIA" First Week Sales Are Here, Marks His Third No. 1 Album"MELTDOWN" with Drake landed at number three on the song charts, whereas the Playboi Carti and Sheck Wes-assisted "FE!N" was number five.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIce Spice And Nas Neck And Neck With First Week SalesIce Spice and Nas are battling it out on the chartsBy Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTravis Scott's Team Called Out For "Tone-Deaf" Comments By Astroworld Victim's LawyerA lawyer for the family of one of the Astroworld victims recently labeled Travis Scott "tone-deaf."By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Scott's "UTOPIA" Gets First-Week Sales ProjectionsThe long-awaited album is expected to garner well over 200K sold units through streaming alone.By Gabriel Bras Nevares