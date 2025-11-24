Travis Scott's "Circus Maximus" Smashes Records As The Highest Grossing Solo Rap Tour Ever

BY Cole Blake 114 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Formula One: Formula One Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix
Nov 21, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist Travis Scott arrives for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Travis Scott kicked off the "Circus Maximus Tour" in North America back in 2023 and only just concluded in India, last week.

Travis Scott has reportedly broken the record for the highest-grossing solo rap tour of all time after concluding his Circus Maximus Tour, last week. According to Billboard, the concerts brought in $265.1 million with 2.1 million tickets sold. The world tour began in North America in October 2023 and finally wrapped up in Mumbai, India, on November 19. The shows spanned 20 countries across six different continents.

Over that time, Scott brought out a number of high-profile guests. They included Kanye West, Teezo Touchdown, Yung Lean, Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Babyface Ray, Skilla Baby, Veeze, and Nav. The setlist included songs from throughout Scott's career, such as hits like "Sicko Mode," "No Bystanders," "Fein," "Mamacita," "Goosebumps," "Maria I'm Drunk," and more.

The Circus Maximus Tour also marked Scott's first concert tour in several years, following the fatal crowd rush at his Astroworld Festival in 2021. At least ten attendees died as a result of the tragic incident.

Read More: Travis Scott Hints At Adidas Y3 Collaboration In Vegas

Travis Scott "Utopia"

Travis Scott announced the Circus Maximus Tour in support of his fourth studio album, Utopia, which dropped in July 2023. The project features collaborations with tons of other artists. They include: Teezo Touchdown, Drake, Playboi Carti, Beyoncé, Rob49, 21 Savage, the Weeknd, Swae Lee, Yung Lean, Dave Chappelle, Young Thug, Westside Gunn, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, SZA, Future, and James Blake.

Utopia debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 496,000 total album-equivalent units earned. All 19 songs from the tracklist landed on the Billboard Hot 100 as well.

Since Utopia, Travis Scott teamed up with his Cactus Jack Records imprint for the compilation album, JackBoys 2, in July. In addition to his label members Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, SoFaygo, and Wallie the Sensei, Scott also worked with Playboi Carti, Future, SahBabii, Tyla, Vybz Kartel, GloRilla, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Kodak Black on the project. The group had released their first compilation album back in 2019.

Read More: Travis Scott Will Never Make Another Album As Good As "Rodeo"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Astroworld Festival 2021 Music Travis Scott Kicks Off "CIRCUS MAXIMUS" Tour In Charlotte: Peep The Setlist & Moshpits 630
Astroworld Festival 2021 Music Travis Scott Hyped Over Footage From Rome Concert: "This Made Me Do 60 Back Flips" 1407
travis scott utopia Music Travis Scott "Utopia" Credits: Drake, Beyonce, Westside Gunn, The Weeknd & More 7.5K
FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES Music Travis Scott Gives Fans Unique Look Into The Making Of "Utopia" 1303
Comments 0