Travis Scott has reportedly broken the record for the highest-grossing solo rap tour of all time after concluding his Circus Maximus Tour, last week. According to Billboard, the concerts brought in $265.1 million with 2.1 million tickets sold. The world tour began in North America in October 2023 and finally wrapped up in Mumbai, India, on November 19. The shows spanned 20 countries across six different continents.

Over that time, Scott brought out a number of high-profile guests. They included Kanye West, Teezo Touchdown, Yung Lean, Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Babyface Ray, Skilla Baby, Veeze, and Nav. The setlist included songs from throughout Scott's career, such as hits like "Sicko Mode," "No Bystanders," "Fein," "Mamacita," "Goosebumps," "Maria I'm Drunk," and more.

The Circus Maximus Tour also marked Scott's first concert tour in several years, following the fatal crowd rush at his Astroworld Festival in 2021. At least ten attendees died as a result of the tragic incident.

Travis Scott "Utopia"

Travis Scott announced the Circus Maximus Tour in support of his fourth studio album, Utopia, which dropped in July 2023. The project features collaborations with tons of other artists. They include: Teezo Touchdown, Drake, Playboi Carti, Beyoncé, Rob49, 21 Savage, the Weeknd, Swae Lee, Yung Lean, Dave Chappelle, Young Thug, Westside Gunn, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, SZA, Future, and James Blake.

Utopia debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 496,000 total album-equivalent units earned. All 19 songs from the tracklist landed on the Billboard Hot 100 as well.