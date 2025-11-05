Astroworld Crowd Crush Survivor Recalls His Sister’s Tragic Death

It's been exactly four years since the deadly crowd crush that claimed the lives of ten people at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston. One of the individuals who lost their lives was 23-year-old Madison Dubiski. She attended the event with her brother, Tyler, who survived. During an interview with Rolling Stone published today, he reflected on the unimaginable tragedy and what followed.

"At the end of Lil Baby’s set, we decided to walk over to the other stage to get a good spot for Travis," he recalled. "The countdown clock still had about an hour and 30 minutes on it. We were just relaxing, hanging out, and talking. Around the 30-minute mark, you could feel it getting packed and pressured."

"People were throwing toilet paper rolls and full beer cans," he continued. "The tension was rising, but it wasn’t anything scary at first, until the crowd started pushing forward from every direction. We were right in the middle of the front section, basically."

Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Tyler went on to remember how people began pushing forward as Travis' set approached, crushing multiple people. "Then it felt like everyone pushed back, really hard, and people started falling," he explained. "My sister fell, and I was trying to pick her up, but I couldn’t get her off the ground. People were on top of each other. Then another push happened, and I lost her."

From there, Tyler said that he and his group of friends made it out of the crowd. Unfortunately, Madison was nowhere to be found. After calling and texting his sibling and getting nothing back, he learned that she had been taken to a nearby hospital. When he got there, he was informed that she'd passed away.