d4vd's Former Mansion Tied To Celeste Rivas Discovery Will Go Up For Rent

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 239 Views
d4vd Mansion Celeste Rivas For Rent Music News
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) D4vd attends the Juun.J Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)
We have gotten a few massive updates in the Celeste Rivas case recently, whose dead body was found in a Tesla registered to d4vd.

d4vd hasn't spoken out publicly amid the investigation into Celeste Rivas' death, in which he is allegedly now a suspect. For those unaware, the teenager's dead body was found in a Tesla registered to his name, which was parked less than half a mile away from a Hollywood Hills mansion that he was renting at the time.

Now, according to The New York Post, that house will soon be back on the market and available to rent for $20K a month. "Right now it is a work in progress," real estate agent Alex Micic reportedly told the outlet. "The property is not on the market, but it will be put back on the market."

Readers may remember that authorities raided d4vd's rented home at the time back in September, shortly after authorities discovered Rivas' body. They took various evidence items including a computer and other belongings. After this scandal, property owners will do some renovations and fresh painting before updating the listing with new property pictures.

This follows various other big updates in this case. However, they are still not conclusive.

Read More: d4vd's Alleged Farm Tools At Rental Home Lead To Suspicion

Is d4vd Still Free?
Syndication: Arizona Republic
D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix. © Sam Ballesteros/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For example, Celeste Rivas' body was reportedly frozen and dismembered at some point before authorities made the discovery. This has reportedly made it incredibly difficult, if not impossible, for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner to determine her cause of death.

Elsewhere, d4vd is one of two alleged suspects in this case, although the L.A. Police Department has reportedly given conflicting updates. Shortly before news broke of a publicly unidentified second suspect, they had suggested that there may not be a crime of murder involved here. Instead, they reportedly relayed that their suspicions fall more closely towards the concealment of the body.

Still, recent allegations about d4vd's lack of cooperation puzzled folks online. With these new reports and alleged updates, it seems like homicide suspicions are back in the air. No arrests have been made at press time.

Most importantly, though, if Celeste Rivas' cause of death remains a mystery, then this could be very difficult to get to the bottom of. We will see if we get more official statements and updates directly from investigative and medical authorities.

Read More: 2024 Photo Allegedly Shows d4vd Partying With Missing Teen Celeste Rivas

