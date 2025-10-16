The investigation into 15-year-old Celeste Rivas' mysterious death continues. The teenager went missing in Lake Elsinore back in 2024. Last month, her remains were discovered in an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd. Needless to say, this has sparked a ton of questions about her cause of death, alleged relationship with the singer, and more.

So far, most of these questions are still unanswered. The Los Angeles Police Department has surveillance footage that could, however, be critical to the case. According to TMZ, the footage was seized from various security cameras at the Hollywood Hills home D4vd was renting until a few weeks ago. The homeowner, Malden Trifunovic, told the outlet that the external cameras would show anyone who came or left.

Trifunovic added that he hasn't seen the footage, as he didn't have access to the cameras for the sake of renters' privacy. For this reason, he can't say whether or not Rivas was ever at the house.

d4vd performs during 2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 15, 2024 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

News of the seized surveillance footage comes just a few days after Trifunovic revealed that he's hired a private investigator to look into the case. "Our private investigator’s work is still ongoing, and I don’t have any findings to share at this time," he explained. "It’s still early in the process, and I want to respect both the LAPD’s investigation and the memory of the victim."

As for the police, they haven't shared much information either. When asked about the private investigator Trifunovic hired, they simply said, "This is an ongoing investigation. Once additional information is available to share with the public it will be released by Media Relations Division. If anyone has any information about this investigation, they are urged to contact Robbery-Homicide Division or LA Crime Stoppers."