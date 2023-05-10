crime
- MusicRod Wave's D.C. Show Victim To Car Break-Ins: DetailsRod Wave has yet to comment on the matter. By Zachary Horvath
- CrimeWho Is Trevian Kutti? Kanye's Ex-Publicist Arrested In Trump IndictmentThe nature of Kutti’s relationship with Trump is still largely unknown.By Demi Phillips
- MusicPras Michel Is Being Sued By Singer Dante Thomas For Financial DeceitThomas is seeking well over $1 million. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicPolo G Arrest: What We Know So FarPolo G and his brother Trench Baby were arrested on August 23 on kidnapping, assault, and robbery charges. By Tamara McCullough
- LifeKenneth Petty Believes His Rape Accuser, Jennifer Hough, Has It Out For HimWho will come out on top with this case?By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureMeek Mill Speaks On 12-Year-Old Found Dead In Philadelphia“They playing so ruthless in Philly," the rapper said. By Alexis Oatman
- CrimeInfluencer Beauty Katera Found Dead: What We Know22-year-old Instagram influencer Beauty Katera was found dead, and her boyfriend has been charged with her murder.By Tamara McCullough
- RelationshipsNew Video Of Gunplay And His Wife Prior To Gun Incident Surfaces OnlineMore news about this story continues to roll out. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicUgly God: From Southern Roots To Hip Hop SensationA name like that is sure to grab your attention. By Demi Phillips
- MusicMelle Mel Arrested For Felony Domestic ViolenceMelle Mel is in some legal trouble.By Jake Lyda
- CrimeJustin Combs, Diddy's Son, Arrested For DUIIt's unclear whether or not Combs remains in custody.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureDaniLeigh Reportedly Had A Bottle Of Tequila In Her Vehicle During Hit-And-Run ArrestDaniLeigh was booked yesterday after allegedly hitting a man on a moped.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBoosie Badazz Says Tory Lanez Should Have Taken A Plea DealBoosie thinks Lanez would have received less time behind bars if he had taken a plea deal.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBoosie Badazz Pleads Not Guilty To Gun ChargeThe rapper faces up to three years in prison if convicted.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSlowthai Facing Two Rape ChargesThe British rapper appeared in court on Tuesday.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CulturePolice Rush To Lady Gaga's House, Intercept Man Delivering FlowersA man attempting to hand-deliver flowers to Lady Gaga was stopped at her home on Thursday.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCasanova Calls For Prayers Prior To SentencingPrayers up for CasanovaBy James Jones