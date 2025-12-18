Lil Durk has taken no shortage of legal losses throughout his career, and this week was no exception. AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that a federal judge has denied his request to remove the prosecutors from his murder-for-hire case. In his request, he alleged that the First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bilal A. Essayl's appointment was improper.

Per a new filing, the court rejected the rapper's request for the same reason courts in other cases rejected similar motions. Reportedly, he was given a chance to argue his case, but failed to submit the required statement. For this reason, the judge decided that Essayl “may continue to supervise Banks’ prosecution.”

This isn't the only issue Durk has raised with the government in recent months, however. In November, he asked that both the judge and the lead prosecutor in his case be recused. He alleges that they failed to disclose violent threats received by prosecutors.

Why Is Lil Durk In Jail?

May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Kamil Krzaczynski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The integrity of criminal prosecutions depends on transparency and impartiality. Here, both were fatally compromised,” their motion alleges. “Because these violations strike at the core of due process and the constitutional guarantee of receiving fair hearings in front of an impartial decision-maker, dismissal is the only adequate remedy.”

Lil Durk was arrested last October and has been behind bars ever since. Officials allege that he hired multiple people to fly from Chicago to Los Angeles to carry out the murder of Quando Rondo.

In 2022, Quando Rondo and his cousin Saviay’a “Lul Pab" Robinson were targeted in a shooting at a Los Angeles gas station. Quando Rondo survived, while Lul Pab succumbed to his injuries at the age of 23. Authorities believe this was allegedly done in retaliation for King Von's 2020 murder.