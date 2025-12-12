21 Savage Attempted To Mediate NBA YoungBoy & Lil Durk Beef

21 Savage has seemingly been trying his hardest to put an end to some of the biggest beefs in rap today. In his interview with Big Bank on Perspektives With Bank, he revealed that he's been a mediator in the feud between Drake and Metro Boomin. According to his update, his efforts have been worthwhile.

Unfortunately, the same can't be said in regard to the nastiness that exists with Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy. 21 reveals that even though the former is in jail, he's been putting in work with people in his circle and the latter directly.

But things seem to be trending downwards. "I done had conversations with YB, and I done had conversations with Durk people, type sh*t. It ain't work, but I done tried," Savage told Bank.

You have to give credit to the Slaughter Gang CEO for at least trying to be a voice of reason. But this is a beef that goes beyond petty disses. There is true hatred that is palpable even from an outsider's perspective when it comes to Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy.

It's gotten to the point where their fan bases are beating each other up in person. During the Louisiana native's Make America Slime Again tour, a Lil Durk fan attended and shouted "Free Durk" outside of an arena. He was attacked almost immediately.

Read More: Diddy Sold Us The Mogul Myth

Why Are NBA YoungBoy & Lil Durk Beefing?

It doesn't help that the prolific 26-year-old is keeping the feud alive by performing his diss track for the drill artist.

Overall, it just goes to show how far gone a reconciliation is. It may never happen given that Durk's dear friend, King Von, was killed in 2020. The tragedy occurred as a result of an altercation with Quando Rondo, one of YB's artists.

Shots and diss records were exchanged afterwards, although there was a glimmer of hope. In 2023, YB did downplay the seriousness of their feud. But it's clear that was either for show or that something else occurred.

Perhaps it's the murder of Rondo's cousin, Lul Pab, in 2022. Durk is currently in custody for allegedly orchestrating an attack on Rondo that instead took the latter's life. He goes to trial for his murder-for-hire case in January, at least for now.