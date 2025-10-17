NBA YoungBoy's Second Show In Atlanta Canceled After Performing Lil Durk & Lil Baby Diss Track

NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy's second show in Atlanta will no longer be happened after he performed his notorious diss track "I Hate YoungBoy."

NBA YoungBoy was in Atlanta a couple of nights ago for the MASA Tour, and as you can imagine, he put on quite the performance. All of YoungBoy's shows have been packed, and the energy has been undeniable. However, the tour has not been without controversy. Just a few weeks ago, his show in Chicago was canceled.

After receiving the key to the city of Atlanta on Wednesday night, under dubious circumstances, YoungBoy is now experiencing the opposite end of the hospitality spectrum. According to State Farm Arena, his show on Saturday has been canceled.

The arena did not give a reason for the cancelation, although you can probably deduce why they felt this was necessary. During Wednesday night's show, YoungBoy performed his diss track "I Hate YoungBoy." This was a bold choice, especially as the song takes aim at artists like Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, and 21 Savage. All three are Atlanta staples. Meanwhile, Chicago artists like Lil Durk and King Von are also referenced in the song.

NBA YoungBoy Atlanta

For NBA YoungBoy fans, this news is certainly disappointing. While fans who went to the first show are probably breathing a sigh of relief, those who were waiting for Saturday are out of luck. Luckily, those fans will be getting refunds through Ticketmaster, as long as that is where they copped their tickets.

This is yet another roadblock for YoungBoy during this tour. However, he still has plenty more dates to go, as this tour is going all the way until the end of November. The fans are coming out in droves, and these cancelations will not deter fans in other cities from showing up.

YoungBoy's shining moment is here, and the love he has gotten is impressive to say the least. Hopefully, the rest of his tour will be able to continue without incident. Only time will tell whether or not State Farm Arena gives a reason for the cancelation.

