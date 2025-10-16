NBA YoungBoy has been tied to the death of King Von, but G Herbo feels like the former should have been able to perform in Chicago.

Of course, her response to that stems from YB being tied to the death King Von. Quando Rondo , one of YB's close friends, was present during an encounter with Von which is also when he was gunned down. As a result, Lil Durk got involved and he's now in a murder-for-hire case due to his alleged ties of the murder of Quando Rondo's cousin, Lul Pab.

But even with those measures being put in place, the United Center didn't explicitly state that was the reason why. "Cancellation statement: The United Center has made the decision to cancel the NBA YoungBoy show scheduled for Wednesday, September 24 in Chicago. If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller, please reach out to your point of purchase. No further comment at this time."

