Chicago fans of NBA YoungBoy were sadly let down in September. The Louisiana superstar was set to perform at the United Center for the Make America Slime Again Tour. However, eyes were raised after a strict, clear bag policy was enforced prior to the night of the show.
However, these safety protocols actually led to the show being outright canceled, with YB's manager, Alex Junnier, confirming it. "@unitedcenter b*tched out," he wrote on an Instagram Story.
But even with those measures being put in place, the United Center didn't explicitly state that was the reason why. "Cancellation statement: The United Center has made the decision to cancel the NBA YoungBoy show scheduled for Wednesday, September 24 in Chicago. If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller, please reach out to your point of purchase. No further comment at this time."
This got a reaction and a laugh out of the late King Von's sister, Kayla B. "At the end of the day, motherf*ckers wanted that show to go on to be funny," she claimed. "'Oh, I'm in your city aha.' Look now, aha, you can't even do the show."
G Herbo New Album
Of course, her response to that stems from YB being tied to the death King Von. Quando Rondo, one of YB's close friends, was present during an encounter with Von which is also when he was gunned down. As a result, Lil Durk got involved and he's now in a murder-for-hire case due to his alleged ties of the murder of Quando Rondo's cousin, Lul Pab.
But even with all of this beef and rivalry, G Herbo, another Chicago drill legend, wishes YB would have gotten the chance to perform in Chi-Town. In an interview caught by No Jumper, the Lil Herb rapper shared he just wants to see all black men win.
"I ain’t no hater... I wanna see him win... King Von is my brother. I don’t care about that type of sh*t… But I’m all for like empowerment when it comes to like black men."
Speaking of Lil Herb, that's the title of his next album, which drops November 7. It features the lead singles "Reason," "Whatever U Want," and "Went Legit."