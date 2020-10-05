King Von is one of the latest drill rappers to break out in Chicago. Von began gaining traction in 2018 when his song, “Crazy Story,” which details a robbery gone wrong, went viral, with its equally captivating music video garnering over 50 million views on WorldStarHipHop’s YouTube channel. The record would go on to be remixed by Durk, to whom's Only The Family (OTF) label Von is signed. Von released his debut mixtape, Grandson, Vol. 1 with OTF in September 2019. The album was ranked #37 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and #75 on the Billboard 200.

Von is known for his rapid-fire delivery and story-telling. Despite being notably soft-spoken in interviews, Von raps with high energy, aggressively and succinctly firing off shots in his detailed, and sometimes violent, songs. Von moved to Atlanta in 2019, where Lil Durk already resided, to benefit his career and leave behind the violence he grew up with. However, both rappers were arrested in June 2019 for allegedly robbing and shooting a man in February of that year. The rappers were released from jail a few months later with no word on the status of the charges, and Von was soon back in the studio, releasing his second mixtape, Levon James, on March 6th 2020, which featured artists YNW Melly, NLE Choppa, and Booka 600 on songs “Rollin,” “Message” and “Baguette’s,” respectively.