King Von’s memory still lives on as one of the most promising talents out of Chicago in recent years, and his second posthumous album emphasizes that. On this new project, Grandson, the MC’s lyrics and delivery are as sharp, energized, and passionate as ever over a variety of trap productions. Moreover, they range from bass-heavy to melodic, from introspective to threatening, from low-tempo to lightning-fast, and more variety within this niche. In addition, Von’s flows stay quite varied as well, matching each beat’s velocity and finding different pockets across the tracklist to tackle. For hardcore fans, this is still a display of all his trademark skills like storytelling, wordplay, and more.

Of course, with the aforementioned variety, Grandson isn’t just 17 tracks of the hardened and boastful street rap King Von is known for. Cuts like “All We Do Is Drill” and “Act Up” certainly fit that mold with their aggressive energy and lyrical focus. However, other songs like “Out Of The Streets” with Moneybagg Yo and Hotboii, as well as “Jealous,” either deal with lighter lyrical themes or tone the aggression down for a more heartfelt and emotive track. Others like “Heartless” with Tee Grizzley meet somewhere in the middle. Conceptually, the album’s not all that different from his material, but the closure offered by a voice message on the closer “Family Dedication 2” might leave fans wondering whether another project comes along.

King Von’s Grandson: Stream

Hopefully if that’s the case, then his team, estate, and family can agree on what would be the most respectful and beneficiary way to do so. After all, the talent displayed on cuts like “Robberies” can fall victim to grave robbery and to material that isn’t ready yet being exposed to the world when it never had to. Despite those worries, this is not just a tribute to one of hip-hop’s most tragic and impactful contemporary stories, but a solid collection of trap, drill, and heavily vivid and evocative street tales. If you haven’t heard Grandson yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep the tracklist below. Also, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on a shining talent gone far too soon.

Rest In Peace King Von.

Tracklist

1. Don’t Miss

2. Real Oppy (feat. G Herbo)

3. Hitman

4. Phil Jackson (feat. Polo G)

5. Robberies

6. From the Hood (feat. Lil Durk)

7. Pressure

8. Jimmy

9. Heartless (feat. Tee Grizzley)

10. Jealous (feat. BreezyLYN & Tink)

11. Act Up

12. Think I’ma H*e

13. All We Do Is Drill

14. GangLand (feat. 42 Dugg)

15. Out Of The Streets (feat. Moneybagg Yo & Hotboii)

16. When I Die

17. Family Dedication 2

