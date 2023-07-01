Grandson will be King Von’s next posthumous release, as his estate recently announced via social media. Moreover, the project is scheduled to release on July 14, and the cover art features a black and white picture of the rapper’s son wearing a fitted hat and OTF and O’Block chains. While this is obviously very exciting news for fans, it’s also something that made them cautious and skeptical. After all, other posthumous releases are bloated, disrespectful, or poorly put together in fans’ eyes. As such, the comments section under the announcement split fans into optimistic excitement and wary assessment.

Of course, plenty of comments just feature fire and heart emojis, indicating a simple but powerful support of the album and King Von’s musical legacy. “Finally! This gonna slap. We ready,” one fan expressed. “Please don’t give us dry a** features that Von prolly wouldn’t have did ready to hear this tho fasho,” another wrote. If his most recent single “Robberies” is anything to go by, though, this will probably still hold itself to a higher standard of quality. Still, some fans have the worst-case scenario in mind, which has unfortunately affected a lot of deceased artists’ posthumous work.

King Von’s Estate Announces Grandson For July 14 Release

“Stop milking this dead mans music and let him rest,” one user commented under the announcement of Grandson. “bro is they doing what i think they doin ……….. A.I genarated,” another feared, although that’s purely speculation. “Don’t f**k this album up gang,” another replied bluntly. Even though these doubts exist for fans, there’s also just as many people ready to support his estate and to celebrate what could’ve been of King Von’s career. Perhaps it will end up being one of the more acclaimed hip-hop albums of the year, and even the fans who are naysayers hope that’s the case.

Meanwhile, the Chicago MC continues to inspire stories around his life, struggles, and lasting impact as an artist. Many who blasted a recent documentary about his criminal life dedicate themselves to preserving his memory in more positive ways. Von’s estate knows the pressure, and hopefully (and probably) won’t taint his catalog for a quick buck. For more news and the latest updates on King Von, check back in with HNHH.

