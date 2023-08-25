rest in peace
- MusicFredo Bang Laments Friend's Vandalized Gravesite, Calls Out PerpetratorsThe Baton Rouge MC had paid tribute to his friend Garrett J. Burton, and was indignant when he discovered someone ruined his resting place.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSnoop Dogg Attends Brother's Funeral ServiceThe Long Beach native shared a picture from the ceremony, and included a sweet caption for Bing Worthington and their mother.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSnoop Dogg Continues To Mourn Brother On InstagramThousands of social media users, whether regular folks or fellow celebrities, reached out with their condolences.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCam'ron Honors Mother In Post Commemorating One Year Since Her DeathRest In Peace Fredericka Giles.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTakeoff Wax Figure's Creation Detailed In New Video: WatchThis is the first-ever rendition of the late former Migo on wax, and its creator mr.officials.llc shared the heartfelt tale behind it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKey Glock Mourns Death Of The Glock Firearm Company's Founder & EngineerIt's rare that a big artist goes to these lengths to honor those that inspired their namesake, but the Memphis MC's roots run deep.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Reese Mourns Sister On InstagramThe Chicago rapper posted pictures of his sister on social media, a tragic shock amid the holidays and new music from him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDMX's Son Plays "X Gon' Give It To Ya" On Piano For Rapper's Birthday: WatchDesiree Lindstrom, X's former fiancée, shared a clip of their seven-year-old Exodus on the keys honoring what would've been his dad's 53rd birthday.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Dolph's Alleged Murderer Is A Scapegoat, Rapper's Fiance SuggestsMia Jaye believes that there were more people involved in Dolph's murder, and will face justice soon enough.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicErica Mena Joins Fat Joe & DJ Khaled In Mourning Death Of First Son's FatherRaul Conde founded Terror Squad and, following a long battle with illness, has left a void in many people's hearts.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Dolph's "Dolph Day" Heading To Multiple Cities To Honor Rapper's MemoryCelebrations of the late Memphis rapper's life and legacy began in his hometown and also hit Dallas, Atlanta, and more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKool & The Gang Drummer, George Brown, Passed Away At Age 74The legendary percussion master fought a cancer battle, and passed away almost sixty years after he and six friends formed the Gang.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRalo Honors Young Dolph's Memory In New Instagram Post: "I Was Your Real Friend"Sadly, Ralo's recent release from jail is just as much a cause for celebration as it is for reflection on those that can't enjoy it with him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDJ Mark "The 45 King" James Passes Away At 62, Produced For Jay-Z & Eminem: ReportRest In Peace.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRudolph Isley Of The Isley Brothers Passes Away At 84: ReportThe founding member of one of music's most iconic trios passed due to as-of-yet unknown reasons. Rest In Peace.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJacky Oh Passed Away Due To Surgery Complications, New Autopsy Report SuggestsAccording to a new autopsy report obtained by TMZ, DC Young Fly's partner complained of a splitting headache hours before she passed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPolice Officer Charged With Murder Of London Rapper ItchChris Kaba was shot in a police chase, and a police watchdog's probe into the incident resulted in a potential conviction.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicArtists Pour Out Love For August 08 After Unexpected PassingRappers like Vince Staples and Big Sean mourned the R&B singer.By Lavender Alexandria
- WrestlingWestside Gunn Pays Tribute To Late Wrestler Bray WyattFlygod posted a picture of him wearing The Fiend's mask alongside Tyler, The Creator and Conway The Machine.By Gabriel Bras Nevares