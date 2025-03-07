D'Wayne Wiggins Dead At 64 Following Cancer Battle

D'Wayne Wiggins was a founding member of the R&B and soul group Tony! Toni! Toné! and a true Oakland legend.

D'Wayne Wiggins, guitarist and founding member of the iconic 1990s R&B and soul group Tony! Toni! Toné! has sadly passed away at 64 following a year-long battle with bladder cancer. His family and loved ones issued a statement on Instagram on Thursday (March 6) and the band also followed through with a statement of their own. The family asks that folks respect their privacy and period of mourning during this time after their previous updates on Wiggins' condition. This news arrived at an already mournful time in the music world, and we send our thoughts and prayers to all those affected by his loss.

