Angie Stone Remembered: From Hip Hop Pioneer To Neo-Soul Icon

Angie Stone’s voice was a bridge between eras—the nostalgia of deep southern Soul and the jazzy essence of Neo-Soul. However, Stone is also hailed as a pioneer of Hip Hop, launching her music career as a member of The Sequence, one of the first all-women Rap groups. There are some who weren't aware that she helped lay the foundation for women in Hip Hop with the legendary Sugar Hill Records. Later, Stone became a defining voice of R&B in her solo career, with songs that captured love, heartbreak, and encouraging the culture.

Tragically, Stone passed away in a car accident in Alabama on March 1. According to what her longtime manager Walter Millsap III told The Associated Press, she was traveling back to Atlanta when the vehicle she was riding in flipped over and was struck by a big rig. He stated, “We are truly devastated by this unexpected and unfortunate tragedy and there are simply no words to express how we feel.”

Read More: Angie Stone Passes Away At 63 Following Horrific Sprinter Accident

The Alabama Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred in the early morning hours, about five miles south of Montgomery. Stone was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. However, the other eight people in the vehicle Stone was traveling in survived. “Never in a million years did we ever expect to get this horrible news,” Stone’s children, Diamond and Michael Archer, reportedly expressed in a statement. “We are still trying to process and are completely heartbroken.”

The singer’s passing marks the end of a remarkable career that spanned decades, but her influence remains. From Hip Hop’s early days with The Sequence to her timeless R&B classics, Stone’s legacy is woven into the very fabric of Black music.

The Birth Of The Sequence: One Of Hip Hop’s First Women Rap Groups

The formation of The Sequence began in Columbia, South Carolina, when three friends decided they wanted to take their chance at becoming a Rap group. Cheryl “The Pearl” Cook, Gwendolyn “Blondy” Chisolm, and Angela “Angie B” Brown got their big break when they attended a Sugar Hill Gang concert in 1979. While there, they were determined to be noticed and were able to talk their way backstage. They ran into Sylvia Robinson, co-founder of Sugar Hill Records, who decided to give the girls a chance. The trio auditioned for Robinson right then and there. Impressed by their talent, Robinson signed them to the label.

While Sugar Hill Gang are praised for having the first Rap song to reach the Top 40 with “Rapper’s Delight,” The Sequence produced the label’s second release, “Funk You Up.” If you think you don’t know this song, you’d be wrong. “Funk You Up” has been sampled throughout Hip Hop and Pop for decades, most famously by Dr. Dre on “Keep Their Heads Ringin’.” Other artists who have borrowed from the classic track include Erykah Badu and En Vogue. Further, the song is the first release from an all-women Rap group, and one of the first to be commercially successful.

From Hip Hop To Neo-Soul: Angie Stone’s Evolution In Music

After making history with The Sequence, Angie Stone continued evolving as an artist. Following the group’s disbandment in the mid-1980s, she spent years honing her craft behind the scenes. She worked as a songwriter, background vocalist, and member of other musical acts before stepping into the spotlight as a solo artist.

There was a sonic shift in the early 1990s after Stone joined the R&B trio Vertical Hold. The group found success with their single “Seems You’re Much Too Busy.” Moreover, their sound leaned heavily on disarming melodies, a departure from her Rap and Funk roots, but a clear indication of where her artistry was headed. Then, by the late ’90s, Stone entered her solo career, releasing her iconic debut album Black Diamond in 1999. The project, featuring the uplifting hit “No More Rain (In This Cloud),” introduced her signature Soul sound along with profound storytelling. The success of Black Diamond positioned Stone as a trailblazer in the emerging Neo-Soul movement at the time, alongside artists like Badu, D’Angelo, and Jill Scott.

She continued to build on that foundation with 2001’s Mahogany Soul and 2004’s Stone Love—music that felt both classic and contemporary. Her velvety voice carried the weight of Soul’s rich history, while her songwriting remained refreshingly honest and modern. Decade after decade, her sound never faded, influencing a new generation of R&B artists.

Influence & Collaborations: A Legacy That Spanned Generations

Moreover, Stone’s legacy extended far beyond her own discography. As both a vocalist and songwriter, she played a crucial role in shaping contemporary R&B and Neo-Soul. One of her most notable collaborations was with D’Angelo, contributing to his critically acclaimed 1995 debut album, Brown Sugar. Stone provided background vocals and helped craft the lush, organic sound that would become interchangeable with Neo-Soul. Their creative partnership, which also extended into their personal lives, played a substantial role in representing the genre’s Golden Era.

Likewise, Stone worked with artists such as Badu, Raphael Saadiq, and Lenny Kravitz, lending her unmistakable voice and songwriting skills to various projects. “I had the pleasure of knowing this queen since the very beginning of my true musical journey,” Kravitz wrote in a tribute to Stone. The singer also recalled their first meeting. “I was looking for a background singer and sax player for my first club tour and she walked into my life at an audition. I instantly knew that I was in the presence of greatness. We did a tour together and became family.”

Kravitz added, “As a Black woman who was told she was not the right age, not the right look, etc she busted through and never looked back. The rest is history. Writer, producer, arranger, musician and master vocalist. The best of the best.” Stone had a remarkable gift for creating music that reverberated authentically, and her peers haven't ceased the devastation of losing such a powerhouse.

Remembering Angie Stone: Tributes From Her Peers

To say that Angie Stone’s passing has left a profound void is an understatement. Her peers' outpouring of love speaks to how sincerely she was cherished. Artists, producers, and collaborators who walked alongside her in the industry have taken to social media to share their grief, memories, and gratitude for the legacy she leaves behind.

From fellow Neo-Soul pioneers to Hip Hop legends to R&B hitmakers, the tributes paint a picture of an artist whose influence went far beyond the studio. Some recall the warmth of her presence, others the wisdom she freely shared, most fawned over her discography, and many simply expressed the heartbreak of losing someone who helped shape the sound of a generation.