Angie Stone's Family Is Planning Massive Public Memorial For The Legendary Singer

Angie Stone's family is working to put on a massive public memorial in Atlanta, the late singer's representative, Deborah R. Champagne, told TMZ. They haven't narrowed down a date nor a venue at this point, but they are anticipating a large, star-studded crowd to be in attendance. In addition to the public ceremony, the family is also still in the process of scheduling a funeral service, although that will be slightly more intimate.

The family put out a statement confirming Angie Stone's death, over the weekend. “It is with heavy hearts that the children of R&B singer Angie Stone, along with her extended family, thank you all for your love and well wishes during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement read. “Angie was a role model for Black women and girls everywhere. She also championed Black men with her No. 1 hit, ‘Brotha.’ She believed in giving back to her fans and community through her foundation, Angel Stripes, the Angie Stone Foundation, she lived and died doing what she loved most—music. Her faith in God was at the core of everything she did, and she was deeply committed to sharing that belief.”

Read More: Angie Stone Passes Away At 63 Following Horrific Sprinter Accident

Angie Stone's Legacy

Angie Stone originally made a name for herself in the hip-hop scene as a member of The Sequence in the 1970s. She released debut solo album, Black Diamond, in 1999. Over the course of her career, she earned three Grammy Awards nominations and won two Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards. She died on Saturday morning after her Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van overturned on the highway before it collided with a semi-truck. There were several other passengers but everyone else survived.