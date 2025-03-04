Angie Stone's Family Is Planning Massive Public Memorial For The Legendary Singer

BY Cole Blake 216 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ford Presents The 8th Annual Hoodie Awards Hosted By Steve Harvey - Inside
LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 28: Singer Angie Stone performs during the eighth annual Ford Hoodie Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center August 28, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/WireImage)
Angie Stone's family previously confirmed that she died in a car crash on Saturday morning at the age of 63.

Angie Stone's family is working to put on a massive public memorial in Atlanta, the late singer's representative, Deborah R. Champagne, told TMZ. They haven't narrowed down a date nor a venue at this point, but they are anticipating a large, star-studded crowd to be in attendance. In addition to the public ceremony, the family is also still in the process of scheduling a funeral service, although that will be slightly more intimate.

The family put out a statement confirming Angie Stone's death, over the weekend. “It is with heavy hearts that the children of R&B singer Angie Stone, along with her extended family, thank you all for your love and well wishes during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement read. “Angie was a role model for Black women and girls everywhere. She also championed Black men with her No. 1 hit, ‘Brotha.’ She believed in giving back to her fans and community through her foundation, Angel Stripes, the Angie Stone Foundation, she lived and died doing what she loved most—music. Her faith in God was at the core of everything she did, and she was deeply committed to sharing that belief.”

Read More: Angie Stone Passes Away At 63 Following Horrific Sprinter Accident

Angie Stone's Legacy

Angie Stone originally made a name for herself in the hip-hop scene as a member of The Sequence in the 1970s. She released debut solo album, Black Diamond, in 1999. Over the course of her career, she earned three Grammy Awards nominations and won two Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards. She died on Saturday morning after her Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van overturned on the highway before it collided with a semi-truck. There were several other passengers but everyone else survived.

Walter Millsap III, Stone's longtime manager, said in a statement caught by NPR: "We are truly devastated at this unexpected and unfortunate tragedy, and there are simply no words to express how we feel." Several stars have already paid tribute to her on social media, including Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, and more.

Read More: Angie Stone's Family Issues A Statement As More Details About Fatal Car Crash Emerge

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Angie Stone Family Statement Details Car Crash Music News Music Angie Stone's Family Issues A Statement As More Details About Fatal Car Crash Emerge 2.0K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1324
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1002
Angie Stone Passes Away 63 Car Crash Hip Hop News Music Angie Stone Passes Away At 63 Following Horrific Sprinter Accident 4.6K