DJ Akademiks was in awe over the woman who had accused Stefon Diggs of allegedly assaulting her while pulling up her picture during a recent livestream. The woman, who worked as the New England Patriots star's private chef, recently alleged that he smacked her and tried to choke her during an argument over her financial compensation.

"Oh my sweet Jesus. Look at those hips to-- Oh my God. Look at that curvature right there," Akademiks said in a clip caught by the X (formerly Twitter) account @joebuddenclips/fanpage. He then asked for any chefs who look like her to send their résumés his way.

Stefon Diggs Assault Charges

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon. Diggs (8) runs the ball against the Baltimore. Ravens during the second half of the game at M&T. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

News of the assault allegation broke on Tuesday, after Diggs was charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery. Afterward, an attorney for Diggs, David Meier, released a statement denying the allegations. "The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee's satisfaction," it reads.

"Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law," it continues, insisting the allegations are "are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated -- because they did not occur."

The Patriots also released a statement addressing Diggs' arrest. "The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon,” a spokesperson for the team said. “We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Diggs has an arraignment scheduled for January 23, but he has asked to push the hearing back to March. The current date is only two days before the AFC Championship game.