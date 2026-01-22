Influencer Aileen Lopera Drops Paternity Lawsuit Against Stefon Diggs

BY Caroline Fisher
Aileen Lopera Drops Lawsuit Stefon Diggs
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) walks off the field against the Buffalo Bills after the game at Highmark Stadium. Gregory Fisher / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Last November, a DNA test confirmed that Stefon Diggs is the father of Charliee, Aileen Lopera's daughter.

Stefon Diggs has been wrapped up in a legal battle with Instagram model Aileen Lopera for several months. Now, however, it looks like that battle has finally come to an end. In December of 2024, Lopera filed a lawsuit against the athlete, alleging that he is the father of her daughter. She asked for sole legal and physical custody of the child. She also wanted him to cover child support, pregnancy expenses, and legal fees.

In November, Lopera's attorney confirmed that a DNA test had been conducted and that it proved Diggs was the child's father after all. Now, Us Weekly exclusively reports that Lopera has dropped the lawsuit. "The matter has been resolved," her attorney, Tamar G. Arminak, told the outlet.

News of Diggs' paternity arrived just a couple of months after his girlfriend, Cardi B, gave birth to their first child together. The two of them still appear to be in a relationship despite the ordeal.

Read More: Cardi B Taunts The Texans After Stefon Diggs' Latest Win With The Patriots

Stefon Diggs Assault Allegations
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots
Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Brian Fluharty / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diggs' legal battle with Lopera may have come to an end, but he still has another case to worry about. Last month, it was reported that he's facing charges of strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

His former private chef alleges that he attacked her over a salary dispute earlier that month. David Meier, Diggs's attorney, was quick to deny the allegations on his client's behalf. "The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee's satisfaction," he said.

"Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law," Meier continued, adding that the allegations are "unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated -- because they did not occur."

Read More: Cardi B Trolls The Chargers After Stefon Diggs' Huge Playoff Win With The Patriots

